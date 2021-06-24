Canada: Hundreds of unmarked graves found at indigenous school
It is the most significant such discovery to date, a First Nation group in Saskatchewan says.Full Article
An indigenous group in Canada claims it has discovered unmarked graves at a former residential school, less than a month after 215..
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says they have uncovered hundreds of unmarked graves.