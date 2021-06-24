Manhunt underway after Daytona Beach police officer shot in head
A Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head Wednesday night while investigating a suspicious vehicle, prompting a multi-agency
A search is underway for a suspect after a Daytona Beach, Florida police officer was shot in the head.
Police are looking for Othal Wallace.