This Google Chrome rival is the browser to use if you're worried about online privacy. What to know
Published
The Brave browser focuses on stopping websites from tracking you, and is now offering its own private search engine, too.Full Article
Published
The Brave browser focuses on stopping websites from tracking you, and is now offering its own private search engine, too.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Google says it's delaying plans to phase out Chrome browser technology that tracks users for ad purposes because it..