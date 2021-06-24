Bollywood has had a decades old connection with Kashmir, an association born out of the film industry’s fascination with the picturesque scenery of what’s rightly referred to as ‘paradise on earth’. In olden days when the means of communication were both primitive and scarce, advertising of Kashmir as a tourist...Full Article
Bollywood Back In Kashmir – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 cr for school building in J&K's LoC village
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore for a school building in remote village along with the LOC in Jammu and..
IANS INDIA