Harry and Meghan feared Archie would be bullied as Earl of Dumbarton
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected the title of Earl of Dumbarton for their firstborn, Archie — because they feared he’d be teased...Full Article
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected the title of Earl of Dumbarton for their firstborn, Archie — because they feared he’d be teased...Full Article
Harry and Meghan, who were appointed the titles of Earl and Countess of Dumbarton on their wedding day, reportedly 'refused the..