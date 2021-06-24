Rick Carlisle returning to Indiana Pacers for second stint as coach, sources say
Published
The Indiana Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as their new head coach, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon, giving him a four-year, $29...Full Article
Published
The Indiana Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as their new head coach, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon, giving him a four-year, $29...Full Article
The Indiana Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as their new head coach, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon, giving him a four-year, $29..