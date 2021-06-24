Interview With the Vampire’ Series Ordered at AMC
Published
AMC is officially moving forward with a series adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire.” News of the series order comes...Full Article
Published
AMC is officially moving forward with a series adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Interview With the Vampire.” News of the series order comes...Full Article
The Interview with the Vampire series for AMC will premiere in 2022 from the producer of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.
Lestat and Louis are headed for the small screen after AMC greenlighted a series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the..