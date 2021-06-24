Britney Spears Makes First Public Statement Following Conservatorship Hearing
Published
“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what...Full Article
Published
“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what...Full Article
Britney Spears publicly called for the end of her "abusive" conservatorship for the first time during a court hearing on Wednesday.
All eyes are on LA as Britney Spears prepares to make the first public statement over her 2008 court-appointed conservatorship.