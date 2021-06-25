On Thursday, a defrocked Greek Orthodox priest was charged with several counts of inflicting serious bodily injury over an acid attack that left seven senior bishops and three others wounded.Full Article
Defrocked Greek Priest Charged Over Acid Attack During Disciplinary Hearing
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Seven Greek bishops among ten people injured in suspected acid attack
euronews
Greek authorities said that ten people had been hospitalised with burns after being attacked with a caustic liquid, allegedly by a..
-
Athens priest arrested for acid attack on bishops
BBC News
-
Greek Orthodox priest attacks bishops with acid
Deutsche Welle