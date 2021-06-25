Boris Johnson's 'F*cking Hopeless' Health Secretary Matt Hancock Caught Kissing Aide
Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been caught out having an affair with a close aide hired at public expense.Full Article
Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been caught out having an affair with a close aide hired at public expense.Full Article
Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds says that Prime Minister Boris Johnson "must remove the Health Secretary from his post" after..
Sir Keir Starmer has described the Prime Minister as "just as hopeless" as Health Secretary Matt Hancock, following revelations..