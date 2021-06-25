Euro 2020: Uefa launch second investigation into Hungary fans
Published
Uefa is investigating "potentially discriminatory incidents" in Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary at Euro 2020.Full Article
Published
Uefa is investigating "potentially discriminatory incidents" in Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary at Euro 2020.Full Article
(RFE/RL) -- European soccer's governing body says it will investigate "potential discriminatory incidents" at two Euro 2020 games..
UEFA have launched an investigation into ‘potential discriminatory chants’ during Hungary’s matches against Portugal and..