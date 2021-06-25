Pence Says Idea of Overturning Election Is Un-American

Watch Video Former Vice President Mike Pence has defended his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election, saying he's “proud” of what he did on Jan. 6 and declaring there's “almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”
