Manhunt ongoing for Othal Wallace, more than 24 hours after Daytona Beach police officer shot
"I can tell you that we've got a lot of resources out there, and I'm hopeful," Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said.Full Article
A search is underway for a suspect after a Daytona Beach, Florida police officer was shot in the head.
Police are looking for Othal Wallace.