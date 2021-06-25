Jared Padalecki Blindsided by Jensen Ackles’ ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff: ‘I’m Gutted’

Jared Padalecki Blindsided by Jensen Ackles’ ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff: ‘I’m Gutted’

Upworthy

Published

It seems Jared Padalecki was blindsided about the announcement that his “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles is developing a spinoff...

Full Article