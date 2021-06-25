Pro-Trump Republicans determined to oust GOP incumbents who supported impeachment
Published
Forty Republicans have filed candidacies to run against 10 of the 11 Republicans who supported President Donald Trump's impeachment and...Full Article
Published
Forty Republicans have filed candidacies to run against 10 of the 11 Republicans who supported President Donald Trump's impeachment and...Full Article
Republican representatives elected New York lawmaker Elise Stefanik to a party leadership role, elevating a member staunchly loyal..