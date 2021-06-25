German police: Several killed in knife attack in Wuerzburg
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack on Friday.Full Article
A man armed with a long knife killed three people and injured several others, some seriously, in the southern city of Wuerzburg..
A man armed with a large knife has killed three people and injured several others in the city of Wurzburg before being shot by..
A man is arrested after the attack in the city of Würzburg, police say.