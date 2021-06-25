Trudeau says Canadians ‘horrified and ashamed’ of forced assimilation
Published
PM responds to discovery of graves at Indigenous schools but stops short of ordering national investigationFull Article
Published
PM responds to discovery of graves at Indigenous schools but stops short of ordering national investigationFull Article
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he has urged Pope Francisco to come to Canada to apologize for church-run boarding..
The prime minister apologizes for the deadly history and enduring legacy of Canada's residential schools.