Afghanistan: Biden says Afghans must decide their own future
Published
President Joe Biden pledges continued US support for Afghanistan despite the troop withdrawal.Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden pledges continued US support for Afghanistan despite the troop withdrawal.Full Article
Final US Troops Are Withdrawn , From Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan.
A U.S. defense official confirmed that all
U.S...
When U.S. President Biden's decision to end "America's longest war" made headlines in Afghanistan, people in the country were..