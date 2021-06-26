NBA playoffs 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks spinning and posterizing Atlanta Hawks in Game 2

NBA playoffs 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks spinning and posterizing Atlanta Hawks in Game 2

Upworthy

Published

Bucks secured the 2nd-largest halftime lead in a Conference or Division Finals game in NBA history.

Full Article