Matt Hancock resigns as UK health secretary
Support for minister leading the battle against Covid-19 fell away with colleagues refusing to publicly back himFull Article
Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigns after CCTV footage of him and an aide kissing is released to the public.
Matt Hancock, the UK's health secretary, has resigned on Saturday 26 June, after admitting breaking COVID rules.