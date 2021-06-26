Alex Bowman capitalizes on Larson’s last-lap flat, wins Cup Series opener at Pocono
Alex Bowman took advantage when teammate Kyle Larson had a flat tire on the final lap in the opener of Pocono Raceway's weekend doubleheader.Full Article
Full highlights from Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race from Pocono Raceway for Race 1/2 of the NASCAR Cup doubleheader weekend..