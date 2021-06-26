UFC Vegas 30 in Tweets: Pros react to Ciryl Gane’s unanimous decision over Alexander Volkov
Published
Twitter had a lot to say following Ciryl Gane’s unanimous decision over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30.Full Article
Published
Twitter had a lot to say following Ciryl Gane’s unanimous decision over Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30.Full Article
Undefeated Ciryl Gane, who came up at the same gym and with the same trainer as UFC champion Francis Ngannou, defeated Alexander..
Gane took a wide win on the scorecards in the main event from Las Vegas