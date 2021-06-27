Bill Barr on Trump's election fraud claims: "It was all bullsh*t"
Published
"If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it," Barr said, according to an excerpt of Jonathan Karl's upcoming book.Full Article
Published
"If there was evidence of fraud, I had no motive to suppress it," Barr said, according to an excerpt of Jonathan Karl's upcoming book.Full Article
Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill that Democrats said is critical to..
Donald Trump Pressured DOJ To Reverse Election Results, Documents Show.
232 pages of emails have been released by House..