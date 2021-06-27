Indian police say bomb-laden drones hit air base in Kashmir
Published
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials said Sunday they suspect explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed...Full Article
Published
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian officials said Sunday they suspect explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed...Full Article
(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of the Jammu Air Force Station, the Indian..