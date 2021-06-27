Civil War In Afghanistan Will Threaten Afghanistan, China And Pakistan – OpEd

Civil War In Afghanistan Will Threaten Afghanistan, China And Pakistan – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

The United States, which has prosecuted a war against Afghanistan since October 2001, has promised to withdraw its combat troops by September 11, 2021. This war has failed to attain any of the gains that were promised after 20 years of fighting: neither has it resulted in the actual fragmentation of terrorist groups nor has it...

Full Article