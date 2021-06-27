Romney on Trump's return to rallies: 'It's entertaining but it's not real'
Published
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday called on members of his party to "move on" from Donald Trump's 2020 election lies, equating the...Full Article
Published
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Sunday called on members of his party to "move on" from Donald Trump's 2020 election lies, equating the...Full Article
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) discusses the damage caused by former President Donald Trump’s lie about the 2020 US presidential..
Watch Video"My fellow Americans, our movement is far from over. In fact, our fight has only just begun."
Former..