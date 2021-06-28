Families, health experts, and statisticians believe India's real COVID-19 deaths could be closer to two million, which is way more than the reported 390,000 coronavirus fatalities.Full Article
Families and Experts Claim India Undercounted Real COVID-19 Deaths, May Reach 2 Million
