US carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria
Published
The US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq.Full Article
Published
The US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq.Full Article
Strikes mark second time US President Joe Biden has ordered retaliatory attacks against armed groups since taking office.
The retaliatory strikes came at the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden, who is looking to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran