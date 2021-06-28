Times Square shooting: Man shot in the back on Broadway, New York police say
Published
A 21-year-old man was the unintended victim of a shooting in New York's Times Square on Sunday evening, according to police.Full Article
Published
A 21-year-old man was the unintended victim of a shooting in New York's Times Square on Sunday evening, according to police.Full Article
Police have released new images of a man suspected of shooting an innocent bystander visiting Times Square. CBS2's Natalie..
Times Square and the surrounding areas have been overrun with homeless and mentally ill people, an unfortunate fallout from the..