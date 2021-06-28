Iran-Backed Militias Threaten Revenge After U.S. Airstrikes in Iraq, Syria
Published
The strikes highlight the challenge facing the Biden administration as it attempts to deter attacks by the Iran-backed paramilitaries...Full Article
Published
The strikes highlight the challenge facing the Biden administration as it attempts to deter attacks by the Iran-backed paramilitaries...Full Article
Iran-backed militias threaten revenge after US strikes target facilities linked to drone attacks.
Strikes mark second time US President Joe Biden has ordered retaliatory attacks against armed groups since taking office.