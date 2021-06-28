Rescuers Say Survivors Could Still Be Inside Collapsed Building

Watch VideoRescue workers digging for a fifth day into the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stressed Monday that they could still find survivors in the rubble, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the structure fell.
Another body was recovered...
