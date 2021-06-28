Demaryius Thomas announces his retirement
After not playing at all last year, former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has made it official that he won’t play again. Thomas...Full Article
Thomas has the second-most receiving yards and touchdowns in Broncos history
Former Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas announced his retirement Monday. Thomas..