Trump screamed at Milley over military crackdown on protests: book
Published
Former President Trump got into a shouting match with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley after Trump tried to force...Full Article
Published
Former President Trump got into a shouting match with Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark Milley after Trump tried to force...Full Article
A new book by WSJ's Michael Bender details a heated exchange between the former president and the top US general over 2020..