Reimagined ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ To Premiere On Broadway In November
Published
A new version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is returning to North American stages as a one-show experience. The world premiere...Full Article
Published
A new version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is returning to North American stages as a one-show experience. The world premiere...Full Article
Reducio! The play, which had been performed in two parts, will be condensed and restaged in one part when it returns this fall.