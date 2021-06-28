James Corden to change to ‘Spill Your Guts’ segment on ‘The Late Late Show’ amid backlash
Published
The British late-night host said he heard the criticism "and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't use any of those foods."Full Article
Published
The British late-night host said he heard the criticism "and the next time we do that bit we absolutely won't use any of those foods."Full Article
James Corden is removing several food items from the ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’ segment of his talk show after being..