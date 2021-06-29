More than 20 million Australians - about 80% of the population - are now under some form of lockdown or COVID-related restrictions as officials tighten rules on movement and push for vaccinations to contain outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant.Full Article
Australia steps up COVID lockdowns and vaccine push in fight against Delta variant
