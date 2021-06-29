Surfside Condo Board President Warned Residents of Worsening Damage in April
The president of the condominium association wrote to residents in April, explaining why they were being asked to pay for $15 million in
Association Board President Jean Wodnicki addressed the situation in the letter to neighbors on April 9th.
Residents of the collapsed Florida condo building were told that the concrete damage to the building would “multiply..