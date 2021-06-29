Pilot fighting wildfire killed in helicopter crash west of Edmonton: RCMP
A helicopter pilot helping fight a wildfire west of Edmonton is dead after a crash in a remote area Monday night.Full Article
Emergency responders are on scene at a helicopter crash Monday night near the community of Evansburg, Alta., west of Edmonton.
The pilot of a helicopter that crashed Monday night as it battled a wildfire west of Edmonton is dead.