Trump says Herschel Walker will enter Georgia Senate race
Published
Former President Trump said Tuesday that former NFL player Herschel Walker told him he plans to make a run for the Senate next year.Full Article
Published
Former President Trump said Tuesday that former NFL player Herschel Walker told him he plans to make a run for the Senate next year.Full Article
'He told me he’s going to, and I think he will'
During an interview on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, Trump called the University of Georgia standout and 1982 Heisman Trophy..