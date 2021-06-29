Royal Caribbean asks unvaccinated Florida guests to show proof of insurance
Published
Royal Caribbean International said on Tuesday it would require unvaccinated guests traveling from Florida to show proof of insurance...Full Article
Published
Royal Caribbean International said on Tuesday it would require unvaccinated guests traveling from Florida to show proof of insurance...Full Article
The cruise industry is getting ready to set sail from U.S. ports this summer after a 15-month layoff due to the coronavirus..