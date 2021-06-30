12 Dead, 149 Missing In Florida Condo Collapse

Watch VideoThe signs were there, that's what engineers say. The condo's board raised alarms of structural problems growing worse – and residents were afraid of what could happen. Yet years passed until, an implosion.
Six days in and answers are nearly impossible to come by in Surfside, FL.
The states attorney for...
