More than 230 deaths reported in British Columbia amid historic heat wave
Published
More than 230 deaths have been reported in British Columbia since Friday as a historic heat wave brought record-high temperatures,...Full Article
Published
More than 230 deaths have been reported in British Columbia since Friday as a historic heat wave brought record-high temperatures,...Full Article
Canada Sees Record-Breaking Temperatures, Amid Heat Wave.
Fox News reports that Canada
has recorded the..
A historic heat wave has already smashed all-time records in the Northwest over the weekend and temperatures are expected to climb..