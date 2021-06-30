The New York City Commission on Human Rights has fined Fox News $1.4 million (US$1m), the largest such penalty in its history, for violations of laws against sexual harassment and job retaliation.As part of a settlement agreement...Full Article
Fox News fined $1.4 million for sexual harassment and retaliation
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fox News fined $1 million in New York City settlement of sexual harassment allegations
USATODAY.com
The $1 million fine against Fox News is the largest in the history of the New York City Human Rights Commission.