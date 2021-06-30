Robinhood to pay $70 million in record settlement with FINRA
Published
Robinhood has settled a laundry list of past issues with FINRA, agreeing to a $70 million settlement, including a $57 million fine. The...Full Article
Published
Robinhood has settled a laundry list of past issues with FINRA, agreeing to a $70 million settlement, including a $57 million fine. The...Full Article
Robinhood To Pay $70 Million , in Record Settlement With FINRA.
Robinhood has been fined $57 million by the
Financial..
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) has fined Robinhood $57 million and ordered the trading app to pay..