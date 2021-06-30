Allison Mack apologizes to people she harmed through Nxivm ahead of sentencing
Published
Allison Mack, who gained fame in the TV series "Smallville" and notoriety after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in the case...Full Article
Published
Allison Mack, who gained fame in the TV series "Smallville" and notoriety after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in the case...Full Article
Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack faces sentencing Wednesday for her role in the cult-like group NXIVM. CBS2's Alice Gainer..
Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack, charged with helping recruit women to be sex-slaves for the cult-like group NXIVM, is..