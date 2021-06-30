182 unmarked graves found near former residential school outside Cranbrook, B.C.
Published
Another Indigenous community in B.C. says ground-penetrating radar has found human remains near a former residential school.Full Article
Published
Another Indigenous community in B.C. says ground-penetrating radar has found human remains near a former residential school.Full Article
The Lower Kootenay Band, a First Nation in B.C.'s South Interior says it has discovered 182 unmarked grave sites near the location..
Over 750 individual lights will be illuminated on the site of a former residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Sask. on..