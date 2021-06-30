Jamie Spears Begins Legal Battle Over Daughter Britney Spears

Watch VideoIt's been a week since Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship — calling it abusive and traumatizing. The pop star's legal team is now reportedly petitioning to terminate the 13-year-old system.
Meanwhile, her father Jamie Spears filed two requests to investigate his daughter's allegations.
The...
Watch VideoIt's been a week since Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship — calling it abusive and traumatizing. The pop star's legal team is now reportedly petitioning to terminate the 13-year-old system.