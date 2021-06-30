Smallville actor Allison Mack sentenced to three years for role in Nxivm cult
Published
Mack pleaded guilty to charges of manipulating women into sex with group’s spiritual leader Keith RaniereFull Article
Published
Mack pleaded guilty to charges of manipulating women into sex with group’s spiritual leader Keith RaniereFull Article
Federal Judge Sentences, Allison Mack to 3 Years in Prison, for Her Role in NXIVM.
Federal Judge Sentences, Allison Mack to 3..
Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack faces sentencing Wednesday for her role in the cult-like group NXIVM. CBS2's Alice Gainer..