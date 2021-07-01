CNN's Jim Acosta booed at Donald Trump border event
Published
CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed by a crowd while reporting on former President Donald Trump’s visit to the border.Full Article
Published
CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed by a crowd while reporting on former President Donald Trump’s visit to the border.Full Article
CNN’s Jim Acosta was booed after he asked former President Donald Trump if he would apologize for the January 6 insurrection..
CNN’s Jim Acosta scolds those in the Republican Party for supporting the false claim that former President Donald Trump could be..