Phoenix Suns Headed to First N.B.A. Finals in Almost 30 Years
This will be the first trip to the finals for the Suns’ veteran leader, Chris Paul, who scored 41 points in the series-clinching Game 6...Full Article
At 36 years old, Paul is headed to his first NBA Finals after a 41-point performance
The Phoenix Suns are one win away from their first trip to the NBA Finals since 1993. This would be Chris Paul's first shot at a..